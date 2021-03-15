Edition: International
Canada's Shaw agrees CAD 26 billion merger with Rogers

Monday 15 March 2021 | 14:57 CET | News
Rogers Communications has agreed to buy Shaw Communications for CAD 4.50 per share, in a transaction valued at CAD 26 billion, including CAD 6 billion worth of Shaw debt. The companies said the combination of the two family-founded Canadian companies will bring together Shaw's existing cable, fibre and mobile network with Rogers' national mobile network and 5G capabilities, creating the possibility of "unprecedented wireline and wireless broadband and network investments, innovation and growth in new telecommunications services, and greater choice for Canadian consumers and businesses." 

