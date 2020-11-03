Edition: International
Canal+ Poland submits new prospectus for IPO

Friday 26 March 2021 | 08:32 CET | News
Canal+ Poland has submitted a prospectus on a share emission to the Polish Financial Supervision Authority KFN, reports Wirtualnemedia.pl. The company said that its minority shareholders TVN Media and Liberty Global will decide on the eventual IPO.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: Canal+ / Liberty Global / Vivendi
Countries: Poland
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


