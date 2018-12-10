Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Cellnex, Lenovo, NearbyComp launch edge computing system for MNOs

Thursday 11 June 2020 | 14:29 CET | News

Spanish infrastructure operator Cellnex Telecom has teamed up with Lenovo and Nearby Computing to launch edge computing solutions based on Intel technology to enable smart network edge management as a service for telecommunications operators, large corporations or public entities. The aim is to help MNOs improve performance, make significant savings in their networks and enable new revenue streams by driving substantial parts of existing and future data traffic to the network edge. Existing networks will also be able to reduce the expected traffic load and optimise backhauling costs, said Cellnex.

The partners worked closely with Intel to design the converged edge platform, using Intel Distribution of OpenVINO Toolkit for AI inferencing, with plans to incorporate OpenNESS for networking workloads in the future. Cellnex said this modular approach allows users to customise the platform for location-specific demands across the edge, and for deployment over wide or smaller areas via targeted use cases.

The joint platform is based on the Lenovo ThinkSystem family of offerings, including the SE350, described as the first in a range of servers specifically tailored to the edge environment. Some of the edge cloud computing systems have already been implemented in Barcelona to develop different use cases such as Enterprise Edge, focused on enterprise customers or music and sports events, or Green Edge, which enables solutions for Smart Cities or future mobility services while improving network performance in rural areas.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Cellnex / Intel / Lenovo
Countries: Spain
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Cellnex backs Covid-19 cellular immunotherapy project

Published 11 Jun 2020 10:25 CET | Spain
Spanish operator Cellnex Telecom, Europe's largest mobile towers company, has signed an agreement with Hospital Clinic de ...

Cellnex, Masmovil set up pilot 5G network at IESE Business School
Published 09 Mar 2020 14:59 CET | Spain
Spanish operators Cellnex Telecom has teamed up with Masmovil to install a pilot 5G network at the Barcelona campus of IESE ...

Cellnex and Bouygues Telecom form JV in France to invest in fibre connectivity

Published 26 Feb 2020 09:57 CET | France
Cellnex and Bouygues Telecom have agreed to create a joint venture that will deploy and operate a fibre network connecting ...

Cellnex introduces smart building IoT management system Edge Node
Published 07 Nov 2019 15:29 CET | Spain
Spanish infrastructure operator Cellnex Telecom has presented a new Internet of Things (IoT) technology platform called Edge Node ...

Cellnex, Intel and NearbyComputing introduce 'Adaptive Edge' project
Published 27 Feb 2019 16:31 CET | Spain
Spanish operator Cellnex Telecom has joined forces with Intel and NearbyComputing to present an edge computing project entitled ...

Cellnex to demo 5G infrastructure ecosystem at MWC
Published 11 Feb 2019 14:51 CET | Spain
Spanish operator Cellnex Telecom announced that it intends to take advantage of its appearance at the forthcoming Mobile World ...

Cellnex invests in Nearby Sensor
Published 27 Dec 2018 16:15 CET | Spain
Nearby Sensor cis dedicated to rolling out IoT, edge computing and the automation of Information Technology / Operational ...

Cellnex, Bouygues ink new EUR 250 mln deal to build 88 edge computing centres
Published 10 Dec 2018 10:47 CET | France
Spanish operator Cellnex Telecom has announced a new agreement with Bouygues Telecom to build 88 "strategic telecommunications ...





Related Info

Cellnex backs Covid-19 cellular immunotherapy project
10:25 | Spain | News
Cellnex, Masmovil set up pilot 5G network at IESE Business School
9 Mar | Spain | News
Cellnex and Bouygues Telecom form JV in France to invest in fibre connectivity
26 Feb | France | News
Cellnex introduces smart building IoT management system Edge Node
7 Nov 2019 | Spain | News
Cellnex, Intel and NearbyComputing introduce 'Adaptive Edge' project
27 Feb 2019 | Spain | News
Cellnex to demo 5G infrastructure ecosystem at MWC
11 Feb 2019 | Spain | News
Cellnex invests in Nearby Sensor
27 Dec 2018 | Spain | News
Cellnex, Bouygues ink new EUR 250 mln deal to build 88 edge computing centres
10 Dec 2018 | France | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

11 Jun SeaChange Q1
11 Jun Frontier Communications Q1 update
11 Jun Snap Partner Summit
12 Jun Zayo fiscal Q1
12 Jun Report: Dutch Television Market 2020-Q1
15 Jun International Telecoms Week
15 Jun Report: Dutch Fixed Telephony 2020-Q1
16 Jun Oracle fiscal Q4
16 Jun Cisco Live!
16 Jun Report: Dutch Mobile Operators 2020-Q1
18 Jun Westell fiscal Q4
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now