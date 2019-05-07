Cellnex revenues up 15% to over EUR 1 bln in 2019, narrows net loss

Infrastructure services for mobile telecommunications operators contributed 67.5 percent of total income in 2019, to the value of EUR 699 million, up 19 percent year on year. Activity in audiovisual broadcasting services and infrastructure contributed EUR 235 million, or 22.7 percent of income, while the segment comprising the company’s security and emergency service networks as well as its smart cities business contributed EUR 101 million, or 9.8 percent of revenues.
Cellnex said a total of 51 percent of its revenue and 60 percent of EBITDA were generated outside the Spanish market at 31 December. It invested nearly EUR 4 billion in 2019 to incorporate new assets in France, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, the UK and Ireland, roll out new sites, improve efficiency and maintain installed capacity.
The company had a total of 36,471 operative sites (9,794 in Spain, 10,121 in Italy, 9,192 in France, 921 in the Netherlands, 608 in the United Kingdom, 565 in Ireland and 5,270 in Switzerland), with a further 1,995 nodes (DAS and small cells), the latter having grown 25 percent year on year. Points of Presence (PoPs) grew 5.5 percent on a like-for-like basis, while the customer ratio per site was up 3 percent year on year.
Looking ahead, Cellnex said it expected a full-year EBITDA of between EUR 1.065 and EUR 1.085 billion in 2020 as well as recurring levered free cash flow (RLFCF) growth of around 50 percent and a 10 percent increase in its full-year dividend.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions