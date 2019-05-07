Edition: International
Wireless

Cellnex revenues up 15% to over EUR 1 bln in 2019, narrows net loss

Wednesday 26 February 2020 | 09:20 CET | News
Spanish operator Cellnex Telecom, Europe’s largest mobile towers company, reported full-year revenues of EUR 1.035 billion in 2019, up 15 percent on the year-earlier result of EUR 901 million, completing its fifth straight year of double-digit growth. The company’s EBITDA rose 16 percent to EUR 686 million and it reduced its net loss for the 12-month period to EUR 9 million from EUR 15 million the year before despite higher amortisations and financial costs associated with the growth of the group and the expansion of its geographical footprint.

Infrastructure services for mobile telecommunications operators contributed 67.5 percent of total income in 2019, to the value of EUR 699 million, up 19 percent year on year. Activity in audiovisual broadcasting services and infrastructure contributed EUR 235 million, or 22.7 percent of income, while the segment comprising the company’s security and emergency service networks as well as its smart cities business contributed EUR 101 million, or 9.8 percent of revenues.

Cellnex said a total of 51 percent of its revenue and 60 percent of EBITDA were generated outside the Spanish market at 31 December. It invested nearly EUR 4 billion in 2019 to incorporate new assets in France, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, the UK and Ireland, roll out new sites, improve efficiency and maintain installed capacity. 

The company had a total of 36,471 operative sites (9,794 in Spain, 10,121 in Italy, 9,192 in France, 921 in the Netherlands, 608 in the United Kingdom, 565 in Ireland and 5,270 in Switzerland), with a further 1,995 nodes (DAS and small cells), the latter having grown 25 percent year on year. Points of Presence (PoPs) grew 5.5 percent on a like-for-like basis, while the customer ratio per site was up 3 percent year on year.

Looking ahead, Cellnex said it expected a full-year EBITDA of between EUR 1.065 and EUR 1.085 billion in 2020 as well as recurring levered free cash flow (RLFCF) growth of around 50 percent and a 10 percent increase in its full-year dividend.


 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Cellnex
Countries: Europe
