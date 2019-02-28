Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Cellnex sales up 49% to EUR 358 mln in Q1 following asset acquisitions

Friday 8 May 2020 | 09:22 CET | News

Spanish operator Cellnex Telecom, Europe’s largest mobile towers company, reported revenues of EUR 358 million in the first quarter of 2020, up 49 percent year on year, with EBITDA surging 64 percent to EUR 260 million. Both figures were strongly impacted by the series of asset acquisitions made in 2019 in France and Italy (Iliad), Switzerland (Salt), the UK (BT), Ireland (Cignal) and Spain (Orange), as well as the purchase of OMTEL in Portugal, which closed on 02 January 2020. As a result, the company posted a net loss of EUR 30 million for the quarter due to the higher amortisations (up 91% year on year) and financial costs (up 34%) associated with the acquisition process and geographic expansion, a loss that’s set to continue in the coming quarters, said Cellnex.

Infrastructure services for mobile telecommunications operators contributed 76 percent of total income in the first 3 months of the year, amounting to EUR 273 million, up 71 percent year on year, while broadcasting services and infrastructure contributed EUR 59 million, or 17 percent of income. Finally, the segment comprising the company’s security and emergency service networks as well as its smart cities business contributed EUR 25 million, or 7 percent of revenues in Q1.

Cellnex said a total of 62 percent of its revenue and 71 percent of EBITDA were generated outside the Spanish market at 31 March. Italy remains the company’s second largest market, accounting for 23 percent of group revenues via 10,000-plus sites. In total Cellnex had some 40,207 operative sites at the end of March (10,284 in Spain, 10,194 in Italy, 9,325 in France, 921 in the Netherlands, 608 in the United Kingdom, 5,270 in Switzerland, 594 in Ireland and 3,011 in Portugal), plus a further 2,053 nodes (DAS and Small Cells). Points of Presence (PoPs) grew 5.5 percent year on year while the customer ratio per site was up 3 percent.

Looking ahead, Cellnex said the ongoing coronavirus crisis mean it will continue to deploy contingency and business continuity plans across the eight countries in which it operates in order to preserve the security and availability of the services it provides, while ensuring application of the strictest protection measures for its staff. In a statement, chairman Franco Bernabe underlined the “continuity and full availability of the services that Cellnex provides in the eight countries in which we operate, against the backdrop of social and economic disruption resulting from the coronavirus outbreak.”


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Cellnex
Countries: Europe / Spain
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

CMA approves sale of Arqiva telecoms infrastructure business to Cellnex
Published 22 Apr 2020 14:55 CET | United Kingdom
The UK Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) has cleared the sale of Arqiva's telecoms infrastructure business to Cellnex UK. The ...

Cellnex acquires Nos towers for EUR 375 million
Published 14 Apr 2020 13:17 CET | Portugal
Cellnex has reached an agreement with Portuguese operator Nos for the acquisition of 100 percent of Nos Towering for EUR 375 ...

Cellnex and Bouygues Telecom form JV in France to invest in fibre connectivity

Published 26 Feb 2020 09:57 CET | France
Cellnex and Bouygues Telecom have agreed to create a joint venture that will deploy and operate a fibre network connecting ...

Cellnex revenues up 15% to over EUR 1 bln in 2019, narrows net loss
Published 26 Feb 2020 09:20 CET | Europe
Infrastructure services for mobile telecommunications operators contributed 67.5 percent of total income in 2019, to the value of ...

Cellnex expands to Portugal with takeover of Meo towers
Published 03 Jan 2020 08:46 CET | Portugal
Cellnex is expanding to Portugal with an agreement to acquire the towers operator Omtel, owned by Altice Europe and Belmont Infra ...

Cellnex 9-mth revenues and EBITDA up 13%
Published 15 Nov 2019 09:25 CET | Spain
Spanish operator Cellnex Telecom reported revenues up 13 percent year on year to EUR 753 million in the 9 months to end of ...

Cellnex agrees to buy Arqiva's telecom division for GBP 2 bln
Published 08 Oct 2019 09:13 CET | United Kingdom
Spanish infrastructure operator Cellnex Telecom has announced a deal to acquire the telecommunications division of UK media and ...

Cellnex installs 5G-ready DAS network in Rome's Palalottomatica arena
Published 30 Sep 2019 15:41 CET | Italy
Spanish operator Cellnex Telecom has installed a multi-operator Distributed Antenna System (DAS) at Rome's emblematic ...

Cellnex revenues and EBITDA up 11% in H1
Published 26 Jul 2019 11:09 CET | Italy
Spanish operator Cellnex Telecom reported revenues of EUR 489 million in the first half of 2019, up 11 percent on the ...

Cellnex, BT announce 20-year high towers agreement in UK
Published 05 Jun 2019 11:22 CET | United Kingdom
Spanish infrastructure operator Cellnex Telecom and BT have signed a long-term agreement giving Cellnex marketing and operating ...

Cellnex sales up 11% in Q1, acquires 10,700 new sites in France, Italy and Switzerland
Published 07 May 2019 10:51 CET | France
Cellnex announced a deal with Iliad acquire 5,700 sites in France plus 2,200 in Italy for an initial EUR 2 billion. It also ...

Cellnex announces EUR 1.2 bln capital hike to fund acquisitions
Published 28 Feb 2019 10:30 CET | Spain
Spanish infrastructure operator Cellnex Telecom has announced a EUR 1.198 billion capital increase to strengthen the group's ...





Related Info

CMA approves sale of Arqiva telecoms infrastructure business to Cellnex
22 Apr | United Kingdom | News
Cellnex acquires Nos towers for EUR 375 million
14 Apr | Portugal | News
Cellnex and Bouygues Telecom form JV in France to invest in fibre connectivity
26 Feb | France | News
Cellnex revenues up 15% to over EUR 1 bln in 2019, narrows net loss
26 Feb | Europe | News
Cellnex expands to Portugal with takeover of Meo towers
3 Jan | Portugal | News
Cellnex 9-mth revenues and EBITDA up 13%
15 Nov 2019 | Spain | News
Cellnex agrees to buy Arqiva's telecom division for GBP 2 bln
8 Oct 2019 | United Kingdom | News
Cellnex installs 5G-ready DAS network in Rome's Palalottomatica arena
30 Sep 2019 | Italy | News
Cellnex revenues and EBITDA up 11% in H1
26 Jul 2019 | Italy | News
Cellnex, BT announce 20-year high towers agreement in UK
5 Jun 2019 | United Kingdom | News
Cellnex sales up 11% in Q1, acquires 10,700 new sites in France, Italy and Switzerland
7 May 2019 | France | News
Cellnex announces EUR 1.2 bln capital hike to fund acquisitions
28 Feb 2019 | Spain | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

08 May Switch Q1 2020
08 May GTT Q1 2020
08 May Netia Q1 2020
08 May Uniti Q1 2020
08 May Cellnex Q1 2020
11 May Cable One Q1 2020
11 May Synchronoss Technologies Q1 2020
11 May Softbank fiscal Q4
11 May Extreme Networks fiscal Q3
11 May Logitech fiscal Q4
11 May ON Semiconductor Q1 2020
11 May Ceva Q1 2020
11 May Gogo Q1 2020
11 May Avaya fiscal Q2
11 May Windstream Q1 2020
11 May Motorola AGM
12 May Vodafone FY results
12 May Aviat Networks fiscal Q3
12 May Mediaset Q1 2020
12 May Radcom Q1 2020
12 May Allot Q1 2020
12 May Optiva Q1 2020
12 May 8x8 fiscal Q4
12 May Infinera Q1 2020
12 May Poly fiscal Q4
13 May Singtel fiscal Q4
13 May Turk Telekom Q1 2020
13 May Syn Q1 2020
13 May A3 Q1 results
13 May United Internet Q1 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now