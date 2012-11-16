Edition: International
Wireless

Cellnex seen as frontrunner for Cyfrowy Polsat infrastructure - report

Tuesday 29 December 2020 | 09:44 CET | News
Barcelona-based telecommunications tower infrastructure operator Cellnex is seen as the frontrunner to buy mobile infrastructure from Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat, two sources familiar with the deal said, reports Reuters.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Cellnex / Cyfrowy Polsat / Polkomtel
Countries: Poland
