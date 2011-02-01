Edition: International
Comcast names Dana Strong as new Sky CEO

Wednesday 6 January 2021 | 14:41 CET | News
Sky confirmed that Jeremy Darroch is stepping down as Group CEO after 13 years, to be replaced by Dana Strong, reporting to Comcast CEO and chairman Brian L Roberts. Strong is currently President, Consumer Services for US pay-TV and broadband provider Comcast Cable. 

Categories: General
Companies: Comcast / Sky
Countries: Europe / United Kingdom / United States
Related

Sky ends Q3 with 23.69 million customers; EBITDA down 43%

Published 30 Oct 2020 10:34 CET | Europe
Broadcasting and communications group Sky, owned by Comcast, generated revenue of USD 4.79 billion in Q3 2020, up 5.2 percent ...

Sky secures planning permission for new TV, film studio
Published 09 Jul 2020 10:45 CET | United Kingdom
Sky has received planning permission for the new Sky Studios Elstree film and TV studio. The application was approved unanimously ...

Comcast names Sky CFO Armstrong EVP, Treasurer
Published 03 Jun 2020 09:36 CET | United States
Comcast announced that Jason S. Armstrong will return to its corporate headquarters as EVP and Treasurer, effective 1 July. Since ...

Sky promotes UK CEO to oversee German, Italian operations
Published 31 Jan 2020 11:29 CET | Europe
The UK CEO of pay-TV company Sky, Stephen van Rooyen, has been promoted to oversee also the Sky operations in Germany and Italy, ...

Sky Deutschland appoints new CEO from January

Published 21 Nov 2019 14:45 CET | Germany
Sky Deutschland has announced that COO for Continental Europe Devesh Raj will take over the position of Chief Executive Officer ...

Liberty appoints headhunter to find new COO for Virgin Media
Published 18 May 2018 11:53 CET | United Kingdom
Liberty Global has started the search for a new chief operating officer (COO) for its UK business Virgin Media to work alongside ...

Comcast appoints Liberty Global exec as head of consumer services
Published 29 Jan 2018 12:08 CET | United States
Comcast has named Dana Strong its new president of consumer services. Strong will join the company in the first quarter from ...

Telenet names Strong to board
Published 10 Feb 2016 10:52 CET | Belgium
Telenet has appointed Dana Strong to its board of directors. She replaces with immediate effect Balan Nair, who stepped down of ...

Virgin Media COO to become transformation chief at Liberty
Published 21 Jan 2015 15:47 CET | Europe
Liberty Global has named Dana Strong to the new role of Chief Transformation Officer and senior VP at the cable group. Strong ...

Dana Strong appointed new COO of Virgin Media
Published 04 Jun 2013 11:45 CET | United Kingdom
Liberty Global has announced the appointment of Dana Strong as the new chief operating officer (COO) of Virgin Media with effect ...

UPC Ireland appoints new CEO from May
Published 01 Feb 2011 08:33 CET | Ireland
UPC Ireland has appointed Dana Strong as its new CEO from 1 May. Strong succeeds Robert Dunne, who will become managing director ...





