Coolblue to hold IPO this month

Friday 1 October 2021 | 14:33 CET | News
Dutch electronics retailer Coolblue expects to go public this month, after delays, as soon as the stock exchange authorities give permission. Coolblue will be listed on the Euronext in Amsterdam.Co-founder and current CEO Pieter Zwart has 51 percent of the shares, with investment company HAL holding the other 49 percent. HAL has a book value of EUR 250 million. Analysts expects the company to raise EUR 3-4 billion during the IPO, and up to EUR 6 billion. After the IPO, 20-30 percent of Coolblue should be tradable on the stock exchange. The exact valuation for the retailer has yet to be

Categories: General
Companies: Coolblue
Countries: Netherlands
