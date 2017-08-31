Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Deutsche Telekom signs agreement to use Deutsche Glasfaser FTTH network

Wednesday 22 January 2020 | 14:13 CET | News

Deutsche Telekom said that it signed an agreement with Deutsche Glasfaser to use its network in the city of Ludinghausen, in North Rhine-Westphalia. The company will provide its entire portfolio of products to customers, including households located in the area covered by Deutsche Glasfaser without an FTTH line yet. Deutsche Glasfaser will upgrade those connections. 

The letter of intent to carry out the pilot project was signed by Dirk Wossner, member of the board of management at Deutsche Telekom, and Uwe Nickl, CEO of Deutsche Glasfaser. Deutsche Telekom will use the section of the fibre network located between the main distribution point and customer buildings. The coverage in Ludinghausen amount to around 9,000 lines so far, including both private households and business parks.

This is the first time Telekom has worked with Deutsche Glasfaser, which aims to have nearly 1 million homes passed around Germany by the end of this year. The operator called it a 'pilot project' to build up practical experience in using the network and said the companies would like at expanding the cooperation to other cities if the first services prove successful. Telekom will introduce its services in Ludinghausen this year. 

Deutsche Telekom has partnered with other regional or municipal operators in order to expand its fibre footprint, in addition to building out its own network. Deutsche Glasfaser also works with Vodafone on services over its network. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Deutsche Glasfaser / Deutsche Telekom
Countries: Germany
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Deutsche Telekom, Ewe start fibre joint venture Glasfaser Nordwest
Published 15 Jan 2020 16:13 CET | Germany
Prostak led the Market Development operations within the sales management team at Telekom Deutschland's Wholesale Center in Bonn. ...

Deutsche Glasfaser expands credit facility to EUR 1.8 bln

Published 14 Jan 2020 10:11 CET | Germany
Deutsche Glasfaser said that it has expanded its credit facility from EUR 650 million to up to EUR 1.8 billion. The company has ...

Deutsche Glasfaser built 630,000 fibre connections in over 400 municipalities in 2019

Published 08 Jan 2020 17:14 CET | Germany
Deutsche Glasfaser said that it built 630,000 fibre connections (HP) in 2019 for private customers in over 400 municipalities. ...

Deutsche Glasfaser, Vodafone Germany expand partnership to consumer FTTH
Published 06 Dec 2019 15:49 CET | Germany
Deutsche Glasfaser said that it has signed a cooperation agreement with Vodafone Germany to provide fibre connections to private ...

Deutsche Glasfaser cooperates with Htp on fibre rollout
Published 28 Jun 2019 08:29 CET | Germany
Deutsche Glasfaser has signed a partnership agreement with the regional operator Htp to roll out fibre.  ...

Deutsche Telekom CEO supports cooperation with competitors to build networks
Published 28 Mar 2019 10:57 CET | Germany
The CEO of Deutsche Telekom, Tim Hottges, supports the idea of cooperating with competitors to build "new networks", he said at ...

Deutsche Telekom forms Glasfaser NordWest joint venture with Ewe
Published 21 Mar 2019 17:13 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom said it has established joint venture Glasfaser NordWest with Ewe. The new Glasfaser NordWest plans to offer ...

Deutsche Glasfaser weighs in on German election broadband debate
Published 31 Aug 2017 17:37 CET | Germany
German operator Deutsche Glasfaser has waded into the debate in Germany's federal election campaign over whether the country is ...





Related Info

Deutsche Telekom, Ewe start fibre joint venture Glasfaser Nordwest
15 Jan | Germany | News
Deutsche Glasfaser expands credit facility to EUR 1.8 bln
14 Jan | Germany | News
Deutsche Glasfaser built 630,000 fibre connections in over 400 municipalities in 2019
8 Jan | Germany | News
Deutsche Glasfaser, Vodafone Germany expand partnership to consumer FTTH
6 Dec 2019 | Germany | News
Deutsche Glasfaser cooperates with Htp on fibre rollout
28 Jun 2019 | Germany | News
Deutsche Telekom CEO supports cooperation with competitors to build networks
28 Mar 2019 | Germany | News
Deutsche Telekom forms Glasfaser NordWest joint venture with Ewe
21 Mar 2019 | Germany | News
Deutsche Glasfaser weighs in on German election broadband debate
31 Aug 2017 | Germany | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

23 Jan Comcast Q4 2019
23 Jan Intel Q4 2019
23 Jan STMicroelectronics Q4 2019
23 Jan Skyworks Solutions fiscal Q1
24 Jan Ericsson Q4 2019
27 Jan Juniper Networks Q4 2019
27 Jan F5 Networks fiscal Q1
28 Jan Calix Q4 2019
28 Jan AudioCodes Q4 2019
28 Jan Airtel Africa fiscal Q3
28 Jan Dtac Q4 2019
28 Jan CEM in Telecoms Global Summit
29 Jan Qorvo fiscal Q3
29 Jan Microsoft fiscal Q2
29 Jan KPN Q4 2019
29 Jan Facebook Q4 2019
29 Jan Extreme Networks fiscal Q2
29 Jan Telenor Q4 2019
29 Jan Cirrus Logic fiscal Q3
29 Jan AT&T Q4 2019
29 Jan Mellanox Q4 2019
29 Jan Limelight Networks Q4 2019
29 Jan Telia Q4 2019
29 Jan European 5G Conference
30 Jan NTT Docomo fiscal Q3
30 Jan BT fiscal Q3
30 Jan Verizon Q4 2019
30 Jan Samsung Electronics Q4 2019
30 Jan FCC meeting
30 Jan The Things Conference
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now