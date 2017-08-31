Deutsche Telekom signs agreement to use Deutsche Glasfaser FTTH network

Deutsche Telekom said that it signed an agreement with Deutsche Glasfaser to use its network in the city of Ludinghausen, in North Rhine-Westphalia. The company will provide its entire portfolio of products to customers, including households located in the area covered by Deutsche Glasfaser without an FTTH line yet. Deutsche Glasfaser will upgrade those connections.
The letter of intent to carry out the pilot project was signed by Dirk Wossner, member of the board of management at Deutsche Telekom, and Uwe Nickl, CEO of Deutsche Glasfaser. Deutsche Telekom will use the section of the fibre network located between the main distribution point and customer buildings. The coverage in Ludinghausen amount to around 9,000 lines so far, including both private households and business parks.
This is the first time Telekom has worked with Deutsche Glasfaser, which aims to have nearly 1 million homes passed around Germany by the end of this year. The operator called it a 'pilot project' to build up practical experience in using the network and said the companies would like at expanding the cooperation to other cities if the first services prove successful. Telekom will introduce its services in Ludinghausen this year.
Deutsche Telekom has partnered with other regional or municipal operators in order to expand its fibre footprint, in addition to building out its own network. Deutsche Glasfaser also works with Vodafone on services over its network.
