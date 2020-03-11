Edition: International
DigitalBridge completes purchase of Syn and Nova passive infrastructure

Wednesday 15 December 2021 | 09:59 CET | News
DigitalBridge Group said it has completed the acquisition of the telecom tower portfolios of Icelandic mobile network operators Syn and Nova to form a new company called IslandsTurnar. It has appointed Joakim Reynisson as CEO of the new firm. He had previously been CTO at Nova for more than a decade.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Digita / DigitalBridge Communications / Nova / Vodafone Iceland
Countries: Iceland
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

