Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Video

Disney+ passes 50 mln subscribers after launch in India, Europe

Thursday 9 April 2020 | 08:48 CET | News
Disney announced that its subscription streaming service Disney+ has passed 50 million paid subscribers worldwide. This comes five months after the video service first launched in the US in November 2019 and follows the recent expansion to India and western Europe. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Disney
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Canal Plus launches new ad campaign as Disney+ service goes live in France
Published 07 Apr 2020 11:08 CET | France
French broadcaster Canal Plus has launched an ad campaign dedicated to the arrival of Disney's new streaming service and ...

Disney Plus to go live in India on 3 April
Published 01 Apr 2020 08:38 CET | India
The Walt Disney Company will launch its Disney Plus video streaming service in India on 3 April, via Hotstar, The Economic Times ...

Disney+ offers EUR 10 off annual subscriptions in Europe early access promo
Published 24 Feb 2020 09:55 CET | Europe
The streaming service Disney+ has announced an early access offer ahead of its launch in markets across Western Europe on 24 ...

Disney+ attracts 28.6 mln subscribers in 3 months, to launch in India through Hotstar
Published 05 Feb 2020 09:00 CET | World
The Disney+ streaming service has attracted 28.6 million paid subscribers in the three months since launch on 12 November, Disney ...

Disney+ to launch a week earlier in Europe at EUR 7 a month
Published 21 Jan 2020 11:26 CET | Western Europe
The streaming service Disney+ will launch in markets across Western Europe on 24 March, one week earlier than the 31 March date ...

Disney+ app reaches almost 41 mln downloads in first 2 months
Published 15 Jan 2020 09:56 CET | United States
The Disney+ app was downloaded nearly 41 million times in its first two months on the market, according to data from app ...

Disney+ to grow faster than Netflix
Published 19 Apr 2019 12:18 CET | World
Walt Disney has presented its new streaming service, Disney+. With an annual subscription, the service costs USD 5.83 per month. ...





Related Info

Canal Plus launches new ad campaign as Disney+ service goes live in France
7 Apr | France | News
Disney Plus to go live in India on 3 April
1 Apr | India | News
Disney+ offers EUR 10 off annual subscriptions in Europe early access promo
24 Feb | Europe | News
Disney+ attracts 28.6 mln subscribers in 3 months, to launch in India through Hotstar
5 Feb | World | News
Disney+ to launch a week earlier in Europe at EUR 7 a month
21 Jan | Western Europe | News
Disney+ app reaches almost 41 mln downloads in first 2 months
15 Jan | United States | News
Disney+ to grow faster than Netflix
19 Apr 2019 | World | Commentary

Calendar   /   Industry Events

09 Apr Shaw Q2 2020
13 Apr Telecompaper holiday
14 Apr OnePlus 8 launch
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now