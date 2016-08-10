Disney streaming losses swell on expansion costs, skips dividend

Disney reported a sharp increase in losses from its streaming business in its fiscal second quarter to March. The operating loss swelled to USD 812 million from USD 385 million a year ago at the Direct-to-Consumer & International division, while revenues jumped from USD 1.1 billion to USD 4.1 billion. This follows the acquisition of 100 percent of Hulu in March 2019 and costs for the launch of Disney+.
The figures show Hulu's customer base up 27 percent year-on-year to 32.1 million. That includes 28.8 million SVoD subscribers and 3.3 million for the live TV service, up from respectively 27.2 million and 3.2 million in the previous quarter.
Disney+ finished the quarter with 33.5 million subscribers. Disney said on a conference call about the results that the number reached 54.5 million as 04 May, just short of six months since the initial launch.
Disney also announced that it's foregoing an interim dividend, due to the adverse impact of the Covid-19 crisis on its business. This will save the group around USD 1.6 billion in cash. In the first half of its fiscal year, free cash flow was down 39 percent year-on-year to USD 2.2 billion, and net earnings from continuing operations dropped 73 percent to USD 1.44 per share.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions