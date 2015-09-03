Edition: International
Dutch TV market contracts again in Q2 after analogue cable ends; FTTH grows to fifth of TV households

Thursday 16 September 2021 | 08:00 CET | News
The Netherlands completed the transition to 100 percent digital TV in Q2 2021, after the largest cable operator Ziggo ended the last analogue services on its network. While cable remains the dominant consumer TV technology with just over half of subscribers, IPTV over fibre networks is growing more quickly and is already used by nearly one in five TV households, the latest Telecompaper research shows.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Caiway / Canal Digitaal / Delta / Delta Fiber / KPN / Online.nl / Tele2 / Telecompaper / T-Mobile / Ziggo
Countries: Netherlands
