Broadband

Elisa sets up fibre network construction venture with Lounea

Monday 18 January 2021 | 09:32 CET | News
Elisa has announced the establishment of a joint venture with Lounea, which operates in Western Finland, to create a nationwide fibre network, starting with pilot sites early this year. Lounea will be responsible for installing the network and selling services under the Elisa brand. Elisa will provide the services and do the invoicing.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Elisa
Countries: Finland
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Fibre

