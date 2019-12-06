Edition: International
EQT agrees to sell Adamo to Ardian

Monday 11 October 2021 | 09:34 CET | News
Private equity group EQT has announced that the EQT Mid Market Europe fund has agreed to sell Adamo Telecom of Spain to Ardian Infrastructure, a French private investment firm. Barcelona-based Adamo is an open access rural fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) platform and provides fixed broadband and mobile services to approximately 250,000 retail and wholesale subscribers. It was the first Spanish supplier to offer gigabit connections.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Adamo
Countries: Spain
