Equinix and Vodafone announce Genoa subsea cable hub

Thursday 25 February 2021 | 10:00 CET | News
Equinix and Vodafone have announced plans to build a new subsea hub in the northern Italian port of Genoa, to be called GN1. Under the deal, Vodafone will land the 2Africa cable system at Genoa and use Equinix's GN1 facility as a strategic interconnection point for the subsea cable system, with a connection on to Milan and the rest of Europe.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Equinix / Vodafone
Countries: Africa / Europe / Italy / Middle East
