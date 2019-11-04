Edition: International
Equinix to acquire MainOne for USD 320 mln to expand into Africa  

Tuesday 7 December 2021 | 09:50 CET | News
Equinix has announced its expansion into Africa through its intended acquisition of MainOne, the West African data centre and connectivity provider active in Nigeria, Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire. The acquisition is expected to close in Q1 2022, subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals. The transaction has an enterprise value of USD 320 million and is expected to be AFFO-accretive upon closing, excluding integration costs.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Equinix / Main One Cable
Countries: Africa / Nigeria
