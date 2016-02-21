Ericsson previews plans for Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson announced its new Cloud RAN cloud-native software platform handling compute functionality in the RAN. Cloud RAN by Ericsson will deliver network functionalities to service providers for both large-scale and centralised 5G deployments, supporting new business opportunities and diverse 5G use cases, the company said.
Ericsson Cloud RAN will be released in stages, matching the service provider’s journey to complement their purpose-built 5G networks, the company said. The first stage will provide the foundation, offering a system-verified platform for 5G low band that will make possible a transition to a virtualised RAN using commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware platforms.
The first stage includes Ericsson’s new Cloud RAN application software – Cloud RAN DU and Cloud RAN CU. It also includes new Radio Gateways, enabling a full utilisation of the installed base of remote radios, making them fully compatible with Cloud RAN. These products set the foundation for future mid-band rollouts.
Ericsson Cloud RAN is fully compatible with the Ericsson Radio System portfolio, and supports Ericsson Spectrum Sharing and 5G standalone and non-standalone.
Virtualisation and multi-domain orchestration will also create a foundation for future RAN openness. Cloud RAN by Ericsson is designed to support Service Management and Orchestration architecture including Non Real-Time RAN Intelligent Controller (Non-RT RIC), in line with O-RAN interfaces. The first stage of Cloud RAN by Ericsson will be available in the fourth quarter of 2021.
