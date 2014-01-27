Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Ericsson, Samsung settle patents dispute and agree new cross-licensing deal

Friday 7 May 2021 | 08:50 CET | News
Ericsson and Samsung have reached a settlement in their licensing dispute and agreed a new multi-year deal for access to each other's technology. The cross-licence agreement covers patents relating to all cellular technologies and takes effect for sales of network infrastructure and handsets since 01 January 2021.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ericsson / Samsung
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Ericsson en Samsung leggen patentruzie bij met nieuwe licentieovereenkomst
Published 07 May 2021 09:30 CET | World
Ericsson en Samsung hebben een schikking bereikt in hun licentiegeschil en zijn een nieuwe meerjarige deal overeengekomen voor ...

Samsung, Huawei and LG lead European patent applications in 2020
Published 16 Mar 2021 11:12 CET | World
Germany has ranked first in Europe for the number of applications for patents in 2020, with 25,954 registrations, according to ...

Ericsson takes Samsung patent licensing dispute to ITC
Published 17 Feb 2021 08:47 CET | United States
Ericsson has taken its patent licensing dispute with Samsung to the US International Trade Commission. The US government agency ...

Ericsson warns for lower royalties income from Q1, files suit against Samsung
Published 11 Dec 2020 10:56 CET | World
Ericsson has filed a lawsuit against Samsung after the companies failed to agree new terms for patent licensing. Ericsson warned ...

Ericsson signs new licensing agreement with Samsung
Published 27 Jan 2014 08:37 CET | World
Samsung has reached a new agreement to license Ericsson technology, putting an end to the litigation started between the ...





Related Info

Ericsson en Samsung leggen patentruzie bij met nieuwe licentieovereenkomst
09:30 | World | News
Samsung, Huawei and LG lead European patent applications in 2020
16 Mar | World | News
Ericsson takes Samsung patent licensing dispute to ITC
17 Feb | United States | News
Ericsson warns for lower royalties income from Q1, files suit against Samsung
11 Dec 2020 | World | News
Ericsson signs new licensing agreement with Samsung
27 Jan 2014 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

07 May Telus International Q1 2021
07 May Cellnex Q1 2021
07 May TDS, US Cellular Q1
10 May NortonLifeLock fiscal Q4, investors day
10 May 8x8 fiscal Q4 results
10 May Synchronoss Q1
10 May Boingo Wireless Q1 2021
10 May Weibo Q1 2021
10 May Ceva Q1 2021
11 May Softbank FY results
11 May Allot Q1 2021
11 May United Internet Q1 2021
11 May Vizio Q1 2021
11 May Magyar Telekom Q1 2021
11 May Radcom Q1 2021
11 May Telefonica Brasil Q1 2021
11 May Lattice Semiconductor investor day
11 May Small Cells World Summit
12 May Airtel Africa Q1 2021
12 May Mediaset Q1 2021
12 May NEC FY results
12 May Telefonica Deutschland Q1 2021
12 May Deutsche Telekom Q1 2021
12 May Bredband2 Q1 2021
12 May Lumentum fiscal Q3
12 May Syn Q1 results 2021
12 May OTE Q1 2021
13 May Inwit Q1 2021
13 May Telefonica Q1 2021
13 May DZS investors day
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now