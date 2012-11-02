Edition: International
Wireless

Ericsson sees no impact on business yet from Covid-19

Tuesday 31 March 2020 | 16:27 CET | News
Ericsson has not seen any major impact on its business yet from the Covid-19 pandemic. CEO Boris Ekholm told shareholders at the company's annual meeting that the "top priority at the moment is the health and safety of our employees, customers, and other stakeholders. So far, we have not seen any material impact on our business, but we are closely following the developments in society."

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ericsson
Countries: World
