Ericsson, Telia, Qualcomm test RRC Inactive to cut latency, improve battery life for standalone 5G

Thursday 15 July 2021 | 09:52 CET | News
Ericsson said it is working with Telia and Qualcomm Technologies to test inactive state of Radio Resource Control (RRC Inactive), a new network technique designed to reduce latency and battery consumption for 5G standalone networks. The system cuts the amount of signalling needed during state transitions. The parties have demonstrated a successful transition between a connected state and inactive state without the device falling back to idle.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ericsson / Qualcomm / Telia
Countries: World
