Ericsson to buy wireless WAN specialist Cradlepoint for USD 1.1 bln

Ericsson announced an agreement to acquire Cradlepoint for USD 1.1 billion. The takeover of the US-based company is expected to strengthen its portfolio of enterprise wireless solutions, including products for wireless edge WAN over 4G and 5G networks.
Ericsson will use cash on hand for the takeover and expects to close the acquisition before year-end. Cradlepoint generated revenues of SEK 1.2 billion in 2019 with a gross margin of 61 percent. Ericsson said the takeover will depress operating margins by around 1 percent in 2021 and 2022, of which about half comes from amortization of intangible assets, but the company still expects to meet its financial targets for 2022. Cradlepoint is expected to contribute to operating cash-flow starting in 2022.
Founded in 2006, Cradlepoint has more than 650 employees, providing wireless WAN solutions that deliver enterprise-grade connectivity. In addition to the company headquarters in Boise, the company operates a research and development centre in Silicon Valley, California, and new market offices in the UK and Australia.
Cradlepoint’s subscription model combines cloud-delivered software with hardware endpoints, support and training. Ericsson has collaborated with the company for over a decade, going back to the launch of 4G in the US.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions