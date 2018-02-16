Edition: International
EU court says Facebook can face national privacy cases outside Ireland too

Tuesday 15 June 2021 | 14:39 CET | News
The EU Court of Justice has upheld the right of national regulators outside Ireland to sue Facebook for privacy violations in the EU. In an appeal against a decision from the Belgian Data Protection Authority, Facebook had claimed that only the Data Protection Commission in Ireland, where Facebook's European operators are based, could conduct such a case. The EU court disagreed, saying the General Data Protection Regulation allows any national regulator to sue in a case of cross-border data processing.

Categories: General
Companies: Facebook
Countries: Belgium / Europe
