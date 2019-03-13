Edition: International
EU ready to accuse Apple of competition violations in music market - report

Friday 5 March 2021 | 11:25 CET | News
Apple could face an EU antitrust charge sheet in the coming weeks after a complaint by rival Spotify that it unfairly pushed its own music streaming service, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The Financial Times published a similar report, saying the European Commission is ready to bring charges of anti-competitive behaviour against Apple. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple / European Commission / Spotify
Countries: Europe
Related

'Europese Commissie komt met aanklacht tegen Apple iTunes'
Published 05 Mar 2021 11:10 CET | United Kingdom
De Europese Commissie wil Apple bestraffen voor het belemmeren van muziekdiensten die concurreren met Apple Music. De formele ...

UK CMA investigates Apple over suspected anti-competitive behaviour
Published 04 Mar 2021 12:23 CET | United Kingdom
The UK Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) has launched an investigation into Apple over suspected anti-competitive behaviour. ...

Apple to halve App Store commission for small developers from 2021
Published 18 Nov 2020 12:38 CET | World
Apple announced it will charge a reduced commission on its App Store from next year for small businesses. App publishers with ...

Google promises Android changes to open up to alternative app stores
Published 29 Sep 2020 13:03 CET | World
Google is tightening its Play store policies for app developers, making sure all in-app purchases are subject to its billing ...

Epic sues Apple, Google after Fortnite pulled from app stores
Published 14 Aug 2020 08:47 CET | World
The popular game Fortnite from Epic Games has disappeared from Apple's App Store and Google Play, after the company tried to ...

Telegram files competition complaint against Apple with EU
Published 31 Jul 2020 12:49 CET | Europe
Telegram has filed a complaint with the European Commission against Apple, saying the company's app store policies distort ...

Apple faces EU competition investigations into App Store, Apple Pay
Published 16 Jun 2020 14:02 CET | Europe
The EU has launched formal antitrust investigations into Apple's App Store and Apple Pay systems. The European Commission said ...

Apple defends fees in response to Spotify complaint
Published 25 Jun 2019 15:56 CET | Europe
Apple charged a fee for 680,000 Spotify users who chose to move from a free to a premium subscription through the Apple in-app ...

EU to investigate Spotify complaint against Apple - report
Published 06 May 2019 09:34 CET | Europe
The European Commission will start a formal investigation into Spotify's complaint over Apple, reports the Financial Times. ...

Spotify files complaint against Apple with EU over app store 'tax'
Published 13 Mar 2019 14:33 CET | Europe | Update: 15 Mar 2019 10:44 CET
Spotify has filed a complaint against Apple with the European Commission, saying the company benefits from unfair competition on ...





