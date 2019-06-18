Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Facebook renames Calibra digital wallet as Novi

Wednesday 27 May 2020 | 12:36 CET | News

Facebook announced the new name of Novi for its digital payments wallet. Plans for the wallet were first announced almost a year ago under the name Calibra. The digital wallet will be used to transact in Facebook's planned virtual currency Libra. 

The company said only the name has changed, while the project remains the same: to help people around the world access affordable financial services. Facebook promises to make sending money "as easy as sending a message". The name Novi comes from the Latin words 'novus' for 'new' and 'via' for 'way', as in a new way to send money. 

Novi will not require a Facebook account and can be used as a standalone app. It will also be integrated in the Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp apps. Government-issued ID will be used to verify users, and fraud protections integrated in the app, while chat-based customer support will be available 24-7, Facebook said. Customers will be able to convert the blockchain-based Libra currency to their local currency through Novi, starting initially with major currencies such as the US dollar, euro and British pound.  

No launch date for Novi was provided. Facebook said it hopes to introduce an early version of Novi when the Libra network is available; Libra is still going through regulatory controls. Novi will roll out in an initial set of countries, with cross-border money transfers and "no hidden fees", Facebook said. Interested users can sign up already on the Novi website. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Facebook
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Nieuwe naam van digitale portemonnee Facebook is Novi

Published 27 May 2020 13:43 CET | World
De digitale betaaloplossing van Facebook gaat Novi heten, zo laat het bedrijf weten. Plannen voor de portemonnee werden bijna een ...

Libra Association takes new CEO from HSBC
Published 07 May 2020 13:25 CET | World
Facebook's Libra Association has named Stuart Levey its first CEO. The association appointed a board of directors in October but ...

Facebook creates 50 new jobs in Dublin at Calibra payments business
Published 20 Apr 2020 15:18 CET | Ireland
Facebook is looking to hire 50 new employees in Dublin to work for Calibra, subsidiary established in 2019 to develop a digital ...

Swiss financial authority starts review of Facebook's Libra project

Published 17 Apr 2020 10:24 CET | Switzerland
Swiss financial supervisory authority Finma has received the application from the Libra Association for a payment system license. ...

Facebook revises Libra plans, to support other currencies as well - report
Published 04 Mar 2020 09:46 CET | World
Facebook is revising its plan for a new digital currency, adding support for standard forms of payment such as the dollar and ...

Facebook Pay to support payments across Facebook family of apps
Published 13 Nov 2019 08:34 CET | World
Facebook announced a new payments platform for all its apps. Customers will be able to use Facebook Pay across Facebook, ...

Facebook's Libra Association names board of directors, staff
Published 15 Oct 2019 10:17 CET | World
Facebook's Libra Association said members have signed the Libra charter and has appointed a board of directors, namely Matthew ...

Facebook plans own mobile money wallet based on new Libra currency
Published 18 Jun 2019 11:29 CET | World
Facebook has released more details of its planned currency Libra. The first product will be a digital wallet designed to make it ...





Related Info

Nieuwe naam van digitale portemonnee Facebook is Novi
13:43 | World | News
Libra Association takes new CEO from HSBC
7 May | World | News
Facebook creates 50 new jobs in Dublin at Calibra payments business
20 Apr | Ireland | News
Swiss financial authority starts review of Facebook's Libra project
17 Apr | Switzerland | News
Facebook revises Libra plans, to support other currencies as well - report
4 Mar | World | News
Facebook Pay to support payments across Facebook family of apps
13 Nov 2019 | World | News
Facebook's Libra Association names board of directors, staff
15 Oct 2019 | World | News
Facebook plans own mobile money wallet based on new Libra currency
18 Jun 2019 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

27 May Poly fiscal Q4
27 May Partner Communications Q1 2020
28 May VMware Q1
28 May Dell Technologies fiscal Q1
28 May Tech Data fiscal Q1
28 May Singtel fiscal Q4
28 May Marvell Q1 2020
28 May Megafon Q1 2020
02 Jun Zoom Video Communications Q1
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now