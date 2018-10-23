Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

FCC to vote in April on opening 6 GHz band to Wi-Fi

Thursday 2 April 2020 | 08:40 CET | News
The FCC will vote at its meeting in April on plans to open up the 6GHz band for unlicensed use by Wi-Fi applications. The US regulator started consulting on the plans in 2018, and equipment makers have already been preparing for the new band. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Countries: United States
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Federated Wireless adds 6 GHz band support to Spectrum Controller
Published 11 Mar 2020 13:33 CET | United States
Federated Wireless announced it has extended its Spectrum Controller platform to enable spectrum sharing in the 6 GHz band, ...

Broadcom, Intel lead first industry trials of Wi-Fi 6E equipment
Published 03 Mar 2020 14:40 CET | World
The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) announced the first phase of Wi-Fi 6E trials showing multi-gigabit speeds and low-latency ...

Broadcom announces first products for 6 GHz WLAN

Published 08 Jan 2020 10:34 CET | World
Broadcom announced the availability of a portfolio of Wi-Fi 6E devices. These devices coupled with the new spectrum will further ...

Wi-Fi Alliance launches Wi-Fi 6E name for Wi-Fi products using 6 GHz band
Published 06 Jan 2020 09:37 CET | United States
The Wi-Fi Alliance has introduced a new term for Wi-Fi products that can operate in the 6 GHz band: Wi-Fi 6E. The US is expected ...

FCC approves changes to 3.5 GHz licences, proposes opening up 6 GHz band
Published 23 Oct 2018 19:56 CET | United States
The Commission established rules in 2015 to facilitate shared access between federal government bodies and other users of the 3.5 ...





Related Info

Federated Wireless adds 6 GHz band support to Spectrum Controller
11 Mar | United States | News
Broadcom, Intel lead first industry trials of Wi-Fi 6E equipment
3 Mar | World | News
Broadcom announces first products for 6 GHz WLAN
8 Jan | World | News
Wi-Fi Alliance launches Wi-Fi 6E name for Wi-Fi products using 6 GHz band
6 Jan | United States | News
FCC approves changes to 3.5 GHz licences, proposes opening up 6 GHz band
23 Oct 2018 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

02 Apr Telia AGM
06 Apr Seachange fiscal Q4
06 Apr Report: Dutch TV-Video Market 2019-Q4
07 Apr Cogeco fiscal Q2
09 Apr Shaw Q2 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now