Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

FCC wins legal challenge to Wi-Fi in 6 GHz band

Wednesday 29 December 2021 | 09:25 CET | News
The US court of appeals in Washington, DC has upheld the FCC's plan to open up the 6 GHz band to unlicensed Wi-Fi services. The US agency had approve the spectrum change back in April 2020, but faced a legal challenge from telecom operators concerned about potential interference with their own services. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple / AT&T / Broadcom / Cisco / FCC
Countries: United States
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

FCC wint rechtszaak en kan 6 GHz-wifi toelaten
Published 29 Dec 2021 10:22 CET | United States
Het Amerikaanse hof van beroep in Washington DC heeft het plan bevestigd om de 6 GHz-band open te stellen voor wifi. De Federal ...

EU approves Wi-Fi in 6 GHz band
Published 30 Jun 2021 13:52 CET | Europe
The European Union has confirmed the opening up of 500 MHz in the 6 GHz band for unlicensed use by Wi-Fi applications. The ...

FCC authorises first Wi-Fi 6E device
Published 08 Dec 2020 11:07 CET | United States
The Federal Communications Commission said it authorised the first Wi-Fi device for use in the 6 GHz spectrum band following its ...

FCC approves 5.9 GHz band for Wi-Fi, C-V2X services
Published 18 Nov 2020 17:32 CET | United States
The FCC has approved plans to open up the 5.9 GHz band for unlicensed Wi-Fi use, as well as reserve part of the 5 GHz spectrum ...

Telecom operators lose request to suspend opening up 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi
Published 02 Oct 2020 11:33 CET | United States
The US Court of Appeals in Washington, DC has rejected a request from AT&T, Verizon and others to suspend the FCC's plan to open ...

NAB files appeal against FCC decision to open up 6 GHz band
Published 27 Jul 2020 16:35 CET | United States
The National Association of Broadcasters in the US has filed an appeal against the FCC's decision to open up the 6 GHz band to ...

FCC approves unlicensed use of 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi
Published 23 Apr 2020 17:16 CET | United States
The Federal Communications Commission has approved its proposal to open up the 6 GHz band for unlicensed use, creating a new ...





Related Info

FCC wint rechtszaak en kan 6 GHz-wifi toelaten
10:22 | United States | News
EU approves Wi-Fi in 6 GHz band
30 Jun | Europe | News
FCC authorises first Wi-Fi 6E device
8 Dec 2020 | United States | News
FCC approves 5.9 GHz band for Wi-Fi, C-V2X services
18 Nov 2020 | United States | News
Telecom operators lose request to suspend opening up 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi
2 Oct 2020 | United States | News
NAB files appeal against FCC decision to open up 6 GHz band
27 Jul 2020 | United States | News
FCC approves unlicensed use of 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi
23 Apr 2020 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

31 Dec Telecompaper holiday
05 Jan CES
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now