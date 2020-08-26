Edition: International
Wireless

Fitbit unveils USD 330 Sense smartwatch with stress level tracker

Wednesday 26 August 2020 | 09:02 CET | News

Fitbit has announced the upcoming launch of three new smartwatches, including a device that can test the wearer’s stress levels via a skin response and temperature sensor. The Fitbit Sense comes with the world’s first electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor on a smartwatch to help manage stress, along with advanced heart rate tracking technology, a new ECG app and an on-wrist skin temperature sensor. It also features GPS, a speaker for voice assistant and phone calls, over 6 days of battery life and a magnetic snap-on charger. The smartwatch costs USD 329.95 and premium members can choose from more than 100 meditation sessions from popular brands like Aaptiv, Aura, Breethe and Ten Percent Happier.

Fitbit also debuted an updated Versa 3 costing USD 229.95 with on-device GPS, in-app workout intensity map, enhanced PurePulse 2.0 technology, a built-in speaker and microphone, a choice of voice assistants with the addition of Google Assistant alongside Amazon Alexa as well as a magnetic charger like the Fitbit Sense. 

Finally, the company is launching a USD 99 water-resistant fitness tracker called Inspire 2 with a slimmer design, a touch panel in place of a side button, a full year of Fitbit Premium and a claimed 10-day battery life. All three devices are available today for pre-order, with broad worldwide availability starting in late September.


 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Fitbit
Countries: World
