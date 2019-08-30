Edition: International
Former Vodafone CEO Colao named tech innovation minister in new Italian govt

Monday 15 February 2021 | 08:57 CET | News
Former Vodafone Group chief executive Vittorio Colao has been appointed Italy's Minister for Technological Innovation and Digital Transition in the cabinet of the country's new prime minister Mario Draghi. Colao stepped down as Vodafone Group CEO in October 2018 after 10 years at the helm and was last year appointed to head a high-level task force of experts, economists and jurists given powers to map the country's exit from Covid-19 restrictions. 

Categories: General
Companies: Vodafone Group
Countries: Italy
