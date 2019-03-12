Edition: International
Frontier asks creditors to craft turnaround, bankruptcy plan by mid-March - report

Monday 20 January 2020 | 15:04 CET | News
Frontier Communications has asked its creditors to put together a turnaround plan by mid-March that would include filing for bankruptcy, the Seattle Times reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. New CEO Bernie Han and other executives have met with creditors and advisers and told them the company wants to negotiate a pre-packaged agreement before USD 356 million of debt payments come due on 15 March. The meeting was private. 

Frontier has a debt of USD 17.5 billion. It announced plans in May to sell broadband operations in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana for over USD 1.35 billion, as part of efforts to reduce that debt.


Categories: General
Companies: Frontier Communications
Countries: United States
