German govt provides funding for internet in areas with service below 100 Mbps

Tuesday 27 April 2021 | 09:59 CET | News
The German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI) said that municipalities or districts can apply for funding from the federal government to expand fibre-optic networks in so-called grey spots, meaning areas with an internet service below 100 Mbps. So far, only areas with an internet speed below 30 Mbps, so-called white spots, were eligible for funding.

Categories: Fixed
Countries: Germany
Related

German states urge improvements to Telecommunication Act

Published 15 Feb 2021 09:41 CET | Germany
The Bundesrat, the chamber of the German parliament representing the federal states, has urged improvement to the ...

German govt funds 10 local 5G projects with over EUR 38 mln
Published 27 Jan 2021 10:03 CET | Germany
The German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI) is financing ten consortia built around municipalities ...

German govt funds project to deploy 2,300 km of fibre in northern Saxony-Anhalt
Published 07 Jul 2020 11:11 CET | Germany
The German Federal Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure has announced that 2,300 km of fibre will be laid over the next few ...

German govt funds three 5G research projects with EUR 26 mln
Published 23 Oct 2019 10:38 CET | Germany
One of the three projects is called 5G 4Healthcare, proposed by the Ostbayerische Technische Hochschule (OTH) Amberg-Weiden. The ...





