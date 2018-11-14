GlobalConnect announces creation of GlobalConnect Carrier

GlobalConnect has announced the creation of GlobalConnect Carrier, a new business unit targeting large technology companies with high capacity needs (hyperscalers), carriers and system integrators. It said GlobalConnect Carrier has international scale across Northern Europe and is a one-stop shop for connectivity needs. The new entity will continue to invest in infrastructure and expand its network.
Regina Donato Dahlstrom, CEO of GlobalConnect Carrier, said the carrier business was the starting point for both GlobalConnect and IP-Only, whose merger combined two strong networks into one, removing borders for clients.
Group CEO Martin Lippert said that the wholesale market is growing faster than the end-user market. GlobalConnect Carrier's ambition is to become the preferred carrier in Northern Europe. The new business unit already has a strong, successful and satisfied client base to build upon and which now can be served even better.
Dahlstrom said the company will have a strong local presence with experts in each country who know their market and understand obstacles to success, but who know how to solve problems by drawing on the expertise of people throughout the organisation.
Lippert said clients will have one contact, one "solution" and one company, regardless of whether they are in northern Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden or Finland.
GlobalConnect said the Nordic region is a "connectivity hotspot" with high capacity growth driven by traffic flowing from Asia and Russia to hubs such as Frankfurt, Amsterdam and London. In addition, hyperscalers are investing heavily in large-scale data centres in the region with high capacity need, it added.
GlobalConnect Carrier will have offices in Stockholm, Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Berlin. The new business unit has 350 clients in Northern Europe, offering carrier services including long haul, accesses (ETH/DIA), dark fibre, housing (DC and telco), content distribution network and infrastructure services. The new unit has access to more than 74,500 km of fibre, 3,300 access nodes and more than 27,000 square meters of space in sixteen data centres.
