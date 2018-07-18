Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Google fined KRW 207 bln in Korea for preventing alternative Android forks

Tuesday 14 September 2021 | 08:42 CET | News
The Korea Fair Trade Commission fined Google KRW 207.4 billion (USD 177 million) for preventing mobile device makers such as Samsung from developing their own versions of the Android operating system. The regulator said Google's actions constituted an abuse of its dominant position, preventing the market entry and development of competing OS. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Google
Countries: Korea, Republic of
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Google krijgt boete van EUR 159 miljoen in Zuid-Korea voor tegenhouden Android-forks
Published 14 Sep 2021 10:33 CET | Korea, Republic of
De Korea Fair Trade Commission heeft Google een boete van KRW 207,4 miljard (omgerekend EUR 159 miljoen) opgelegd, omdat het ...

Google says Android 12 ready to go live in few weeks
Published 09 Sep 2021 10:44 CET | World
Google is set to release Android 12 in the next few weeks, the company said. The update comes as the final beta of the new OS was ...

Google, Apple to open app stores to alternative payment systems in South Korea

Published 01 Sep 2021 09:54 CET | Korea, Republic of
Google and Apple will have to open their app stores to alternative payment systems in South Korea. South Korea's National ...

Google Korea's revenue grows nearly 4% to KRW 220 bln in 2020
Published 15 Apr 2021 08:53 CET | Korea, Republic of
Google Korea's revenue grew by 3.66 percent year-on-year to KRW 220.14 billion (approximately USD 178.65 million) in 2020, Yonhap ...

Google to halve commission on first USD 1 mln in sales for app developers on Play
Published 16 Mar 2021 13:05 CET | World | Update: 17 Mar 2021 08:50 CET
Google has confirmed plans to lower the commission it takes from app developers selling goods or services via Google Play. The ...

KT, LG Uplus invest in SK Telecom's One Store, develop joint app store in South Korea
Published 03 Mar 2021 06:37 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korean operators KT and LG Uplus have invested a total of KRW 26 billion in SK Telecom's subsidiary One Store to acquire a ...

Google changes Android licensing in Europe after competition fine
Published 17 Oct 2018 09:08 CET | Europe
Google has announced changes to how it licenses the Android operating system, in order to comply with the European Commission's ...

Google fined EUR 4.3 billion for abusing dominant position in Android apps market
Published 18 Jul 2018 13:00 CET | Europe
The European Commission has confirmed a EUR 4.34 billion competition fine against Google for abusing its dominant position. The ...





Related Info

Google krijgt boete van EUR 159 miljoen in Zuid-Korea voor tegenhouden Android-forks
10:33 | Korea, Republic of | News
Google says Android 12 ready to go live in few weeks
9 Sep | World | News
Google, Apple to open app stores to alternative payment systems in South Korea
1 Sep | Korea, Republic of | News
Google Korea's revenue grows nearly 4% to KRW 220 bln in 2020
15 Apr | Korea, Republic of | News
Google to halve commission on first USD 1 mln in sales for app developers on Play
16 Mar | World | News
KT, LG Uplus invest in SK Telecom's One Store, develop joint app store in South Korea
3 Mar | Korea, Republic of | News
Google changes Android licensing in Europe after competition fine
17 Oct 2018 | Europe | News
Google fined EUR 4.3 billion for abusing dominant position in Android apps market
18 Jul 2018 | Europe | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

13 Sep ECOC Exhibition
13 Sep Zoomtopia
14 Sep ICT Spring 2021
14 Sep Report: Dutch Television Market 2021-Q2
15 Sep Cisco investors day
15 Sep FTTH Conference
16 Sep Global Cloud Xchange fiscal Q1
20 Sep 5G World 2021
21 Sep Smart Living & Workspaces online Expo & Conference
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now