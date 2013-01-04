Edition: International
Google hit with third antitrust suit as states point to illegal monopoly in search

Friday 18 December 2020 | 09:01 CET | News
Google is facing a third major antitrust suit in the US, started by 38 states led by the Colorado attorney general. Similar to the case filed by the federal Department of Justice in October, the states allege Google illegally maintains its monopoly in the search market through anti-competitive practices, harming both consumers and advertisers. The suit adds the additional charge of 'search bias', accusing Google of favouring its own services in search results. 

Categories: Internet
Companies: Google
Countries: United States
