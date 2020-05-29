Google mulls Vodafone Idea stake acquisition - report

Earlier in April, Vodafone Group gave its Indian joint venture Vodafone Idea a cash injection of USD 200 million to help the company get through the coronavirus crisis. The group said this brings forward a payment it would have had to provide under the shareholders agreement in September. Vodafone accelerated the payment to provide Vodafone Idea with liquidity to manage its operations and to support its around 300 million customers and thousands of employees during the health emergency.
Vodafone Idea has seen its cash resources come under pressure since the Indian Supreme Court ruling last October on the definition of adjusted gross revenues. This resulted in a sharp increase in outstanding regulatory fees for the Indian operators, and Vodafone Idea has been making payments to the government to meet its AGR liabilities.
March press reports claimed Google was also in talks with Reliance Jio for the acquisition of a stake in the Indian mobile operator. Discussions came up after Microsoft announced in 2019 plans to partner with Jio to provide cloud computing services to business customers. Reliance Jio’s mobile internet service attracted nearly 370 million Indian customers in just three years. Analysts at Bernstein valued Jio at more than USD 60 billion.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions