Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Google releases location data charts to track movement during Covid-19 pandemic

Friday 3 April 2020 | 10:48 CET | News
Google has started publishing country reports with location data on its users, to help authorities track the spread of the coronavirus and effectiveness of confinement measures. The aggregated, anonymised data is normally collected by the company from the Location History on Google services, to show how busy public establishments like restaurants are. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Google
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Telia wins 3-month contract to provide Finnish govt with Big Data to monitor coronavirus spread
Published 03 Apr 2020 13:47 CET | Finland
Telia Finland said it has agreed to provide the Finnish government with a tailored geographic information service for three ...

Google ziet 65% daling in smartphonebewegingen
Published 03 Apr 2020 09:41 CET | Netherlands
Het bezoek aan retail en recreatie is met 65 procent gedaald sinds de 'intelligente' lockdown in maart werd afgekondigd. Dat ...

Vodafone joins European researchers to develop coronavirus tracing app
Published 02 Apr 2020 09:35 CET | Europe
Rsearchers from several European countries have united to develop an app to track people with the coronavirus that respects EU ...

EU privacy regulators back plan to use telecom data to track coronavirus
Published 26 Mar 2020 09:30 CET | Europe
The European Data Protection Supervisor has backed the European Commission's plans to collect anonymised data from telecom ...

US govt in talks with Google, FB, Apple on using location data to fight coronavirus
Published 18 Mar 2020 15:21 CET | United States
The US government is in talks with tech companies and health experts about using anonymous location data from mobile phones to ...

Australia sues Google over misleading Android users on location data collection
Published 29 Oct 2019 15:54 CET | Australia
The Australian competition and consumer regulator is suing Google for allegedly misleading customers over how it collects ...

Google stops sharing Android data on network coverage with operators - report
Published 19 Aug 2019 16:26 CET | World
Google has stopped sharing data from Android users on mobile network coverage with telecom operators, people familiar with the ...

Google adds opt-in to delete automatically collected user data

Published 02 May 2019 10:17 CET | World
Google announced a new feature to allow users of its online services to delete automatically data collected by the company on ...

Apple, Google pull VPN apps used to track people's web activity
Published 31 Jan 2019 14:11 CET | World | Update: 31 Jan 2019 15:02 CET
Apple has blocked Facebook's Research VPN app, revoking the Enterprise Certificate that let Facebook distribute the app without ...

Google admits collecting more location data in update to user info
Published 17 Aug 2018 10:09 CET | World
Google has admitted that it still collects location data of Android users, even when the 'Location History' function is turned ...





Related Info

Telia wins 3-month contract to provide Finnish govt with Big Data to monitor coronavirus spread
13:47 | Finland | News
Google ziet 65% daling in smartphonebewegingen
09:41 | Netherlands | News
Vodafone joins European researchers to develop coronavirus tracing app
2 Apr | Europe | News
EU privacy regulators back plan to use telecom data to track coronavirus
26 Mar | Europe | News
US govt in talks with Google, FB, Apple on using location data to fight coronavirus
18 Mar | United States | News
Australia sues Google over misleading Android users on location data collection
29 Oct 2019 | Australia | News
Google stops sharing Android data on network coverage with operators - report
19 Aug 2019 | World | News
Google adds opt-in to delete automatically collected user data
2 May 2019 | World | News
Apple, Google pull VPN apps used to track people's web activity
31 Jan 2019 | World | News
Google admits collecting more location data in update to user info
17 Aug 2018 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

03 Apr Report: Dutch TV-Video Market 2019-Q4
06 Apr Seachange fiscal Q4
07 Apr Cogeco fiscal Q2
09 Apr Shaw Q2 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now