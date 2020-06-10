Edition: International
Helios expands to Middle East in deal to acquire Omantel towers for USD 575 mln

Tuesday 11 May 2021 | 09:05 CET | News
Helios Towers announced an agreement to acquire Omantel's passive tower infrastructure portfolio of 2,890 sites for USD 575 million cash. This represents an enterprise value of USD 615 million including the group's estimate of transactions costs and capitalised ground leases of USD 40 million. Through the transaction, Helios Towers will establish its presence in the Middle East region, becoming a leading independent tower infrastructure provider in Oman.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Helios Towers / Omantel
Countries: Oman
