Hiber lands EUR 26 mln in EU funding to expand IoT satellite network

Tuesday 30 March 2021 | 12:11 CET | News
European satellite and communications start-up Hiber secured EUR 26 million in EU and private investment to expand its IoT satellite network. The company also welcomed Steven Kroonsberg and Roel Jansen to its management team as CFO and CCO, respectively. 

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: Hiber
Countries: Europe / Netherlands / World
This article is part of dossier

IoT

::: more

