Wireless

Honor announces first 5G smartphone outside China

Tuesday 25 February 2020 | 13:12 CET | News

Huawei's Honor brand has unveiled its first 5G smartphone for markets outside China. The Honor V30 Pro was first released in China for the launch of 5G there late last year and will now roll out to global markets. The same as Huawei's latest phones, it does not come with Google Play Services and instead relies on Huawei's App Gallery. 

The V30 Pro comes with Huawei's top Kirin 990 processor and 5G modem, a 6.57-inch LCD display in Full HD+ resolution and side fingerprint scanner. On the rear is a 40MP Sony IMX600 sensor with dual OIS and laser AF, an 8MP telephoto lens and a 12MP wide-angle camera. A punch-hole in the screen houses two front cameras - a 32MP with Super Night Mode and an 8MP wide-angle lens with 105-degree field of view. 

In addition, the phone comes with 8 GB RAM and a choice of 128 or 256 GB of storage, the Android 10 OS and 27W wireless charging of the 4,100 mAh battery. It will be available in the colours ocean blue, icelandic frost and midnight black. 

Honor also introduced the mid-range 9X Pro model, an upgrade of the 9X smartphone released last autumn. This runs the Kirin 810 chipset, 6 GB RAM and 256 GB storage and comes with a 48-megapixel triple camera. It comes with a 6.59-inch display, curved glass back, 4,000 mAh battery and a 16-megapixel pop-up camera for selfies. The Honor 9X Pro is expected to launch in Europe in March for a recommended price of EUR 249. 

In addition, Honor said it would bring its MagicBook laptops to new markets. First released in China last year, these come in 14- and 15.9-inch models with AMD processors. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Huawei
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

