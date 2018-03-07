Edition: International
Huawei announces new cap on handset royalties to support 5G adoption

Tuesday 16 March 2021 | 13:39 CET | News
Huawei has announced plans to cap royalties it charges for patented 5G technology. In a statement outlining its innovation achievements, the company said it hopes the new royalty rate will help stimulate the adoption of 5G. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Huawei
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Related

Samsung, Huawei and LG lead European patent applications in 2020
Published 16 Mar 2021 11:12 CET | World
Germany has ranked first in Europe for the number of applications for patents in 2020, with 25,954 registrations, according to ...

Huawei filed the most patents in the world last year - WIPO
Published 04 Mar 2021 16:12 CET | World
China filed the most international patents in 2020, for the second year in a row, followed by the US, according to the World ...

Blackberry sells phone patents to Huawei

Published 14 Jan 2021 09:47 CET | World
BlackBerry CFO Steve Rai has confirmed the company sold patents to Huawei, following a media report. The move is in line with ...

Huawei grants MQ4/MQ5 RF cluster connector patent licences to industry partners
Published 03 Jun 2020 12:31 CET | World
Huawei granted patent licences for MQ4/MQ5 RF cluster connectors to multiple connector manufacturers. This will make possible the ...

Huawei, Qualcomm, Samsung present new video coding standard MPEG-5
Published 08 May 2020 09:50 CET | World
Huawei, Qualcomm and Samsung have welcomed a new video coding standard called MPEG-5 Essential Video Coding (EVC). The standard ...

Huawei, InterDigital settle dispute with new licensing agreement
Published 28 Apr 2020 14:23 CET | World
InterDigital and Huawei have resolved their dispute over licensing fees. InterDigital said it signed a multi-year, worldwide, ...

Huawei files patent infringement suit against Verizon in Texas
Published 06 Feb 2020 09:08 CET | United States | Update: 07 Feb 2020 09:37 CET
Huawei has filed a lawsuit against Verizon in Texas, saying it wants compensation for the use of technology protected by 12 ...

Huawei starts talks with possible 5G licensee in US
Published 21 Oct 2019 08:48 CET | United States
Huawei is in early-stage talks with some US telecoms companies about licensing its 5G network technology to them, a Huawei ...

Huawei CEO offers to license 5G stack to new competitor
Published 12 Sep 2019 15:32 CET | World
Huawei is prepared to sell a perpetual licence to its 5G stack to help create a competitor on the market, CEO Ren Zhengfei said ...

Google, US chipmakers break ties with Huawei

Published 20 May 2019 08:47 CET | China
Google as well as chipmakers based in the US are starting to break ties with Huawei, after the US security order that forbid ...

Samsung, Huawei settle patent disputes in China

Published 15 May 2019 17:11 CET | China
Huawei and Samsung have settled their long-standing patent infringement disputes, a local Chinese court confirmed to state-run ...

Qualcomm in talks to settle licence dispute with Huawei - report
Published 07 Mar 2018 17:19 CET | World
Qualcomm is in talks to settle a dispute with Huawei Technologies, which has been withholding royalty payments from the ...





