Wireless

Huawei to introduce new smart glasses in November

Monday 26 October 2020 | 15:06 CET | News
Huawei will launch on 06 November its second model of smart glasses, the Gentle Monster Eyewear II. The connected wearable comes with a voice-controlled digital assistant and built-in speakers and will sell for a recommend price of EUR 329. 

This is Huawei's second collaboration with the Gentle Monster eyewear brand, and the new model upgrades the semi-open speaker to optimise sound for taking calls and listening to music without sound leakage. The voice assistant can be used even without the need to connect a smartphone, and the glasses come with Bluetooth 5.2 and support for NFC wireless charging directly in their case. Huawei said the battery supports up to five hours of music on a single charge. 

The glasses closely resemble a standard pair of spectacles with thicker arms that house the sensors and controls. They are sold as frames only, without lenses, which must be acquired by the customer from an optician. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Huawei
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

NFC

