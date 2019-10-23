Edition: International
Wireless

Huawei unveils Mate X2 foldable dual-screen phone

Monday 22 February 2021 | 15:45 CET | News
Huawei has announced the release in China of the Mate X2 flagship smartphone, its first dual-screen foldable device since the Mate X back in 2019. The Mate X2 features an inward-folding display along the lines of the Galaxy Z Fold 2, with a diagonal screen size of 8 inches and a resolution of 2480x2200. The external display measures 6.45 inches with a 2700x1160 resolution. Both displays are OLED with a refresh rate of 90Hz and come with a "magnetically-controlled nano optical layer" to minimise reflection.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Huawei
Countries: China / World
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

