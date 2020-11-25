Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

IDC sees smartphone market returning to growth in Q4

Wednesday 25 November 2020 | 17:11 CET | News

The global smartphone market is expected to return to growth in the fourth quarter with shipments up 2.4 percent year-on-year, IDC predicts after a stronger-than-expected third quarter. Growth should improve modestly in 2021 to an annual rate of 4.4 percent, driven by promotions on 5G devices and a recovering supply chain, the market researcher expects. 

Demand appears to be driven by consumer savings in other areas during the lockdown, such as travel and dining out. This frees up cash for new devices like smartphones, which remain in demand despite the lockdowns and other pandemic-related restrictions. The quarterly growth will come across most developed regions, apart from China, where IDC sees weaker than expected demand for 5G devices, which have come to dominate available phones there.

Across the world, 5G is expected to account for almost 10 percent of global volume in 2020, growing to 29 percent in 2024 as prices for the 5G phones fall. Total smartphone shipments are expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.3 percent over the five-year period, with growth in each of the years. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

EMEA smartphone shipments rebound in Q3 to reach 93.1 million - IDC
Published 25 Nov 2020 17:03 CET | Europe
Smartphone shipments in the EMEA region reached 93.1 million units in Q3 2020, up 2.1 percent from Q3 2029, for a market value of ...

Large-screen smartphones to drive holiday shopping this year - Strategy Analytics
Published 24 Nov 2020 11:06 CET | World
In Western Europe and the US, superphablets will capture 77 percent and 76 percent of total smartphone volumes respectively, ...

Global smartphone shipments resilient in Q3, up 28% from Q2 - Omdia
Published 02 Nov 2020 14:05 CET | World
Global smartphone shipments reached 357.4 million units in Q3 2020, down 0.3 percent year-on-year from 360.8 million in Q3 2019, ...

Samsung reclaims top spot in global smartphone market in Q3; Apple drops to 4th - IDC
Published 30 Oct 2020 17:31 CET | World
Global smartphone shipments fell 1.3 percent year-on-year to 353.6 million units in Q3 2020, according to the latest IDC ...





Related Info

EMEA smartphone shipments rebound in Q3 to reach 93.1 million - IDC
25 Nov | Europe | News
Large-screen smartphones to drive holiday shopping this year - Strategy Analytics
24 Nov | World | News
Global smartphone shipments resilient in Q3, up 28% from Q2 - Omdia
2 Nov | World | News
Samsung reclaims top spot in global smartphone market in Q3; Apple drops to 4th - IDC
30 Oct | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

26 Nov Axiata Q3 2020
26 Nov Telekom Malaysia Q3 2020
26 Nov Megafon Q3 2020
30 Nov Zoom Video Communications Q3 2020
30 Nov NexTV Series MENA
01 Dec Hewlett Packard Enterprise fiscal Q4
01 Dec NGON & DCI World
02 Dec FTTH Conference
02 Dec Microsoft AGM
02 Dec Telia EGM
03 Dec Marvell Technology fiscal Q3
03 Dec Liberty Latin America AGM
03 Dec LoRaWAN World Expo
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now