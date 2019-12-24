Iliad completes EUR 2 bln sale of mobile towers to Cellnex

Iliad has announced the completion of its deal with Spanish infrastructure operator Cellnex Telecom, unveiled on 07 May. The telecom group has sold 70 percent of the subsidiary managing its mobile towers in France and 100 percent of the company managing its passive infrastructure in Italy, receiving from Cellnex an initial cash consideration of EUR 2 billion.
Under the deal, Iliad retains a 30 percent minority stake in the French business (Iliad TowerCo), which manages 5,700 sites as of December. It will also enter into a long-term access and services agreement with the company, and has agreed with Cellnex a 'build-to-suit' programme encompassing 4,500 sites (of which 2,500 committed by Iliad). This programme is expected to generate at least EUR 400 million of cash proceeds for Iliad over the next seven years.
In Italy, Iliad has sold the entire capital of the business that manages its mobile tower assets, equivalent to around 2,200 sites by end-2019. As in France, the agreement with Cellnex includes a 'build-to-suit' programme covering 1,900 new sites (of which 1,000 committed by Iliad). This is expected to generate at least EUR 150 million of cash proceeds for Iliad Italia over the next six years.
