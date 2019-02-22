Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Iliad requests annulment of Fastweb-Wind Tre 5G sharing deal

Wednesday 22 January 2020 | 09:17 CET | News
The Iliad Italia subsidiary of France’s Iliad has filed a request to have the 5G network-sharing agreement between rivals Fastweb and Wind Tre annulled, according to a legal document and unnamed source cited by Reuters. An initial administrative court hearing will be held on the matter on 12 February to rule on whether to grant Iliad access to the corresponding deed of agreement, while a decision on the merit of Iliad's request is scheduled for 07 October, said the report. 

The deal between Fastweb and Wind Tre was announced in June last year, paving the way for the operators to share their respective assets in order to accelerate the deployment of 5G mobile broadband infrastructure throughout the country. Swisscom-owned Fastweb and Wind Tre, now 100 percent owned by CK Hutchison, said the shared 5G network will include macro and small cells from both companies, connected through dark fibre from Fastweb, to be deployed nationwide, with a targeted coverage of 90 percent of the population by 2026.

Iliad is the only network operator not to have reached a network sharing agreement for 5G. It also reportedly sent letters to Italian antitrust watchdog AGCM and communications regulator Agcom in May regarding the 5G network sharing deal agreed by Telecom Italia (TIM) and Vodafone in February.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Fastweb / Iliad Italia / Wind Tre
Countries: Italy
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

EU antitrust decision on TIM-Vodafone towers merger due 21 Feb
Published 21 Jan 2020 15:06 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) and Vodafone Italia have officially notified the European Commission of their intention to merge Vodafone ...

Fastweb, Wind Tre sign Italian 5G network sharing deal
Published 26 Jun 2019 09:09 CET | Italy
Italian operators Fastweb and Wind Tre have announced an agreement to team up on the rollout of a nationwide 5G network. The deal ...

Iliad asks AGCM and Agcom to monitor TIM-Vodafone network sharing deal - report
Published 15 May 2019 10:00 CET | Italy
Iliad Italia has sent letters to Italian antitrust watchdog AGCM and communications regulator Agcom regarding the proposed 5G ...

Vodafone Italia, TIM reach 5G network sharing deal, may combine towers into single unit
Published 22 Feb 2019 08:19 CET | Italy
Vodafone Italia and TIM (Telecom Italia) have signed a memorandum of understanding to share the cost of rolling out new 5G ...





Related Info

EU antitrust decision on TIM-Vodafone towers merger due 21 Feb
21 Jan | Italy | News
Fastweb, Wind Tre sign Italian 5G network sharing deal
26 Jun 2019 | Italy | News
Iliad asks AGCM and Agcom to monitor TIM-Vodafone network sharing deal - report
15 May 2019 | Italy | News
Vodafone Italia, TIM reach 5G network sharing deal, may combine towers into single unit
22 Feb 2019 | Italy | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

23 Jan Comcast Q4 2019
23 Jan Intel Q4 2019
23 Jan STMicroelectronics Q4 2019
23 Jan Skyworks Solutions fiscal Q1
24 Jan Ericsson Q4 2019
27 Jan Juniper Networks Q4 2019
27 Jan F5 Networks fiscal Q1
28 Jan Calix Q4 2019
28 Jan AudioCodes Q4 2019
28 Jan Airtel Africa fiscal Q3
28 Jan Dtac Q4 2019
28 Jan CEM in Telecoms Global Summit
29 Jan Qorvo fiscal Q3
29 Jan Microsoft fiscal Q2
29 Jan KPN Q4 2019
29 Jan Facebook Q4 2019
29 Jan Extreme Networks fiscal Q2
29 Jan Telenor Q4 2019
29 Jan Cirrus Logic fiscal Q3
29 Jan AT&T Q4 2019
29 Jan Mellanox Q4 2019
29 Jan Limelight Networks Q4 2019
29 Jan Telia Q4 2019
29 Jan European 5G Conference
30 Jan NTT Docomo fiscal Q3
30 Jan BT fiscal Q3
30 Jan Verizon Q4 2019
30 Jan Samsung Electronics Q4 2019
30 Jan FCC meeting
30 Jan The Things Conference
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now