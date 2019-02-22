Iliad requests annulment of Fastweb-Wind Tre 5G sharing deal

The deal between Fastweb and Wind Tre was announced in June last year, paving the way for the operators to share their respective assets in order to accelerate the deployment of 5G mobile broadband infrastructure throughout the country. Swisscom-owned Fastweb and Wind Tre, now 100 percent owned by CK Hutchison, said the shared 5G network will include macro and small cells from both companies, connected through dark fibre from Fastweb, to be deployed nationwide, with a targeted coverage of 90 percent of the population by 2026.
Iliad is the only network operator not to have reached a network sharing agreement for 5G. It also reportedly sent letters to Italian antitrust watchdog AGCM and communications regulator Agcom in May regarding the 5G network sharing deal agreed by Telecom Italia (TIM) and Vodafone in February.
