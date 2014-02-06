Edition: International
Wireless

Imagination Technologies wins back Apple as licence customer

Thursday 2 January 2020 | 10:50 CET | News

Imagination Technologies announced a new multi-year licence agreement with Apple. This gives Apple access to a wider range of Imagination’s intellectual property in exchange for licence fees.

Imagination said the deal replaces their previous agreement from February 2014. The company did not provide further details on the terms of the new licensing deal. 

The agreement sees Apple return as a customer at Imagination, which specialises in graphics processors. In 2017, Apple said it would no longer work with the UK-based supplier, as it focused more in internal chip development. 


