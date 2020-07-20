Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Indian govt to become largest shareholder in Vodafone Idea

Tuesday 11 January 2022 | 09:06 CET | News
Vodafone Idea has accepted the Indian government's offer to defer payment for four years of its outstanding regulatory and spectrum fees. The company said it also agreed to the proposal to convert interest due in the four-year period into an equity stake for the government.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Bharti Airtel / Tata Teleservices / Vodafone Group / Vodafone Idea
Countries: India
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Vi hikes prepay tariffs in India

Published 25 Nov 2021 07:44 CET | India
Indian operator Vodafone Idea has launched its new tariff plans for prepaid users in India. The new plans will be available ...

Indian govt agrees relief on telecom regulatory fees, plans spectrum reforms
Published 15 Sep 2021 16:08 CET | India
The Indian government has approved new relief measures for the telecom sector, after several operators said they were having ...

Vi chairman Birla steps down, Kapania to take over

Published 13 Aug 2021 09:25 CET | India
Indian operator Vi (Vodafone Idea) has announced that Kumar Mangalam Birla will step down from his position of non-executive ...

India Supreme Court rejects telecom operators' AGR recalculation request

Published 26 Jul 2021 09:37 CET | India
India's Supreme Court has dismissed telecom operators' request for correction of their Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) fees. The ...

Vi studies fund-raising options

Published 20 Jul 2021 09:14 CET | India
Indian operator Vi (Vodafone Idea) has announced it continues to explore fund raising opportunities and will inform the ...

Vi looks to sell fibre, data centre assets, raise USD 1 billion for debt reduction - report
Published 07 Jul 2021 07:23 CET | India
Indian operator Vi (Vodafone Idea) plans to raise up to USD 1 billion (approximately INR 74 billion) from the sale of its fixed ...

Indian Supreme Court orders payment of AGR dues in 10 years
Published 04 Sep 2020 09:58 CET | India
India's Supreme Court gave domestic mobile operators a 10-year window to pay their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, which ...

Vodafone Idea pays AGR fees of INR 10 billion
Published 20 Jul 2020 12:12 CET | India
Vodafone Idea has announced it has paid INR 10 billion in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to the Department of Telecom (DoT). ...





Related Info

Vi hikes prepay tariffs in India
25 Nov 2021 | India | News
Indian govt agrees relief on telecom regulatory fees, plans spectrum reforms
15 Sep 2021 | India | News
Vi chairman Birla steps down, Kapania to take over
13 Aug 2021 | India | News
India Supreme Court rejects telecom operators' AGR recalculation request
26 Jul 2021 | India | News
Vi studies fund-raising options
20 Jul 2021 | India | News
Vi looks to sell fibre, data centre assets, raise USD 1 billion for debt reduction - report
7 Jul 2021 | India | News
Indian Supreme Court orders payment of AGR dues in 10 years
4 Sep 2020 | India | News
Vodafone Idea pays AGR fees of INR 10 billion
20 Jul 2020 | India | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

12 Jan OVHcloud fiscal Q1
12 Jan Shaw Communications fiscal Q1
14 Jan Cogeco Communications fiscal Q1
18 Jan Vodacom EGM
18 Jan OTE EGM
19 Jan Fujitsu ActivateNow: Technology Summit
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now