Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Inseego guides for higher-than-expected revenues in Q1, further growth in Q2 on hotspot demand

Wednesday 8 April 2020 | 14:47 CET | News
For Q1, the company expects revenues to go beyond the current consensus of USD 52 million. For the second quarter, based on the expansion of its manufacturing capacity as a result of current and expected orders, revenues are seen even higher, at USD 75-85 million. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Inseego
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

,

IoT

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

High demand sees Inseego boost production of 4G, 5G mobile hotpots

Published 01 Apr 2020 20:57 CET | World
Inseego, provider of mobile broadband applications, said it has moved to increase production of its 4G and 5G MiFi mobile ...

Inseego sees growth in H2 boosted by 5G strategy
Published 12 Mar 2020 09:16 CET | World
Inseego presented a lower set of results for the fourth quarter, but also a strengthened balance sheet, plus progress in its 5G ...

Inseego raises USD 25 mln from Mubadala
Published 11 Mar 2020 09:11 CET | World
Inseego has raised USD 25 million in the sale of preferred stock to a private fund of Mubadala Investment Company. Mubadala ...

Inseego enhances public safety with new LTE Emergency Call Box platform

Published 26 Feb 2020 19:06 CET | United States
Inseego announced that its Skyus 300 LTE gateway will provide the high-performance mobile connectivity for a new Emergency Call ...

Inseego promotes Sharma to president of IoT & Mobile Solutions

Published 21 Feb 2020 09:02 CET | World
Mobile apps developer Inseego promoted Ashish Sharma to president of IoT & Mobile Solutions. Sharma served as the company's EVP ...

Inseego expands executive team with three key appointments

Published 20 Feb 2020 09:10 CET | World
Inseego appointed three executives to its management team. Rick Carpenter joins as Senior VP of Engineering, Natacha Pavan joins ...

Inseego offers new LTE platform for businesses

Published 13 Feb 2020 18:49 CET | United States
Inseego launched a new LTE fixed wireless access product for business phone connectivity. Suited for small/medium businesses ...

Inseego unveils 5G product portfolio at CES 2020
Published 06 Jan 2020 18:21 CET | World
Inseego is unveiling at CES a full line-up of new second-generation 5G devices that leverage the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G ...

Inseego devices add LTE to VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud

Published 05 Dec 2019 16:05 CET | World
Inseego, a 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud products specialist, announced that its Skyus DS and DS2 4G LTE devices were ...

Inseego appoints Gould as SVP Product Management

Published 20 Nov 2019 09:25 CET | World
Inseego appointed Adam Gould as SVP, Product Management, IoT & Mobile products. Gould will lead execution of the 5G and IIoT ...

Inseego guides for lower Q4 after mixed Q3 helped by 5G
Published 07 Nov 2019 10:28 CET | World
Inseego said revenues for the third quarter lifted almost 24 percent from the year before to USD 62.7 million, boosted by IoT& ...

Inseego donates mobile hotspots to disaster relief organisations throughout California

Published 31 Oct 2019 15:28 CET | United States
Inseego, a US-based 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud products pioneer, donated 4G MiFi mobile hotspots to the Northern ...

Inseego appoints Caceres as chief marketing officer

Published 02 Oct 2019 15:12 CET | World
Inseego appointed Wendy Caceres as CMO, reporting directly to chairman and CEO Dan Mondor. Most recently, Caceres was Worldwide ...

Inseego names CTO for Mobile & IoT Solutions
Published 17 Sep 2019 15:10 CET | World
Inseego announced the appointment of Dan Picker as Chief Technology Officer for Mobile & IoT Solutions. He is expected to help ...

4G USB modem from Inseego available for use with AT&T services
Published 03 Sep 2019 17:45 CET | United States
Inseego announced that its new USB800 modem is now available for small business, enterprise, government and public safety ...

Inseego posts 13.9% revenue growth in Q2, lower EBITDA
Published 07 Aug 2019 10:24 CET | World
Inseego reported second-quarter revenues of USD 55.9 million, coming in at the higher end of guidance, and said it expects more ...

Verizon launches exclusive Inseego 5G MiFi M1000 nationwide
Published 18 Jul 2019 14:33 CET | United States
Verizon debuted its fifth 5G-enabled device with the launch of the Inseego MiFi M1000. The device is exclusively available to ...

Sprint debuts Inseego's MiFi 8000 Mobile Hotspot

Published 07 Jun 2019 09:44 CET | United States
Inseego has announced that the MiFi 8000 Mobile Hotspot will be available beginning 14 June to Sprint customers nationwide ...

Inseego meets Q1 outlook on higher revenues, sees 5G pipeline grow
Published 09 May 2019 09:48 CET | World
Inseego reported first-quarter results in line with its outlook and forecast sequential growth in the second quarter. Revenues ...





Related Info

High demand sees Inseego boost production of 4G, 5G mobile hotpots
1 Apr | World | News
Inseego sees growth in H2 boosted by 5G strategy
12 Mar | World | News
Inseego raises USD 25 mln from Mubadala
11 Mar | World | News
Inseego enhances public safety with new LTE Emergency Call Box platform
26 Feb | United States | News
Inseego promotes Sharma to president of IoT & Mobile Solutions
21 Feb | World | News
Inseego expands executive team with three key appointments
20 Feb | World | News
Inseego offers new LTE platform for businesses
13 Feb | United States | News
Inseego unveils 5G product portfolio at CES 2020
6 Jan | World | News
Inseego devices add LTE to VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud
5 Dec 2019 | World | News
Inseego appoints Gould as SVP Product Management
20 Nov 2019 | World | News
Inseego guides for lower Q4 after mixed Q3 helped by 5G
7 Nov 2019 | World | News
Inseego donates mobile hotspots to disaster relief organisations throughout California
31 Oct 2019 | United States | News
Inseego appoints Caceres as chief marketing officer
2 Oct 2019 | World | News
Inseego names CTO for Mobile & IoT Solutions
17 Sep 2019 | World | News
4G USB modem from Inseego available for use with AT&T services
3 Sep 2019 | United States | News
Inseego posts 13.9% revenue growth in Q2, lower EBITDA
7 Aug 2019 | World | News
Verizon launches exclusive Inseego 5G MiFi M1000 nationwide
18 Jul 2019 | United States | News
Sprint debuts Inseego's MiFi 8000 Mobile Hotspot
7 Jun 2019 | United States | News
Inseego meets Q1 outlook on higher revenues, sees 5G pipeline grow
9 May 2019 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

09 Apr Shaw Q2 2020
13 Apr Telecompaper holiday
14 Apr OnePlus 8 launch
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now