Italian mobile data charges lowest in Europe in Q2, Dutch the best value - study

Italy continued as the cheapest country in Europe for residential 4G and 5G services in second quarter of 2020, according to the latest study from Point Topic. A comparison of the average monthly subscription charges offered by mobile broadband providers across the EU-28, Norway and Switzerland showed that Italians paid USD 17.27 a month for their 4G/5G plans in the April to June period compared to the monthly average of USD 73.62 in Greece.
However, mobile operators in the Netherlands offered by far the lowest average cost per GB among Point Topic’s selected 6 mature markets, providing the best value for money to subscribers. Dutch mobile users received an average monthly data allowance of 123.4 GB for an average of USD 25.27 a month, meaning users paid USD 0.20 per GB, compared to USD 3.36 per GB in Germany, USD 0.90 in France, USD 0.30 in the UK, USD 0.26 in Sweden and USD 0.23 in Italy.
The report quotes prices in US dollars at PPP (purchasing power parity) rates to allow for easier comparison and is based on more than 800 tariffs from all major mobile broadband providers from the EU-28, Norway and Switzerland.
