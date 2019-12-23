Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Italy's Tiscali agrees to merge with FWA provider Linkem

Monday 3 January 2022 | 11:21 CET | News
Italian operator Tiscali has reached an agreement to merge with Linkem Retail, a unit of wireless broadband group Linkem, to create what would be the country's fifth largest fixed line provider and the largest combined provider of fixed wireless access (FWA) and fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) technologies. In a joint statement, the companies said the merger plan will see Linkem receive 5.0975 Tiscali shares for each EUR 1 of capital it holds in Linkem Retail. Upon completion of the transaction, Linkem will become Tiscali's largest investor with a 62 percent stake.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: General
Companies: Linkem / Tiscali
Countries: Italy
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

TIM to bring gigabit FTTH to more Marche localities
Published 04 Jan 2022 14:10 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) said it has added another town in the central Marche region to its FiberCop venture. Just a few days after ...

Three-quarters of Italy's fixed broadband lines deliver 30+ Mbps speed in Q3
Published 30 Dec 2021 11:18 CET | Italy
Italy continued to see a steady migration towards faster fixed broadband connections in the three months to September, with 75 ...

TIM's FiberCop venture closes EUR 1.5 bln loan

Published 27 Dec 2021 08:48 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) has announced a new loan agreement amounting to EUR 1.5 billion for its last-mile fibre and copper grid ...

Tiscali helps to plant 25,000 trees in Madagascar
Published 23 Dec 2021 09:47 CET | Italy
Italian operator Tiscali said it has joined a project called "The Greenest" promoted by the Swiss Institute for Disruptive ...

Italy's Linkem and Radoff to market IoT air monitoring systems
Published 17 Dec 2021 14:44 CET | Italy
Italian wireless broadband operator Linkem said it has signed an agreement with local startup Radoff to jointly develop and ...

Tiscali inks local authority digitalisation deal
Published 16 Nov 2021 11:00 CET | Italy
Italian operator Tiscali said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Leganet and ALI (Italian Association of Local ...

Italy's Linkem offering 1Gbps '5G FWA' service for under EUR 20
Published 19 Oct 2021 09:04 CET | Italy
Italian wireless broadband operator Linkem has unveiled the pricing of its new commercial FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) service ...

Linkem unveils VR Bus 5G project
Published 18 Oct 2021 15:15 CET | Italy
Italian wireless broadband operator Linkem has announced the launch of a project called VR Bus 5G to boost tourism and cultural ...

Tiscali customer base dips below 650,000 in H1
Published 11 Oct 2021 16:04 CET | Italy
Italian operator Tiscali said its total customer base fell to 648,300 at the end of June, down from 672,700 on 31 December due ...

Italy's Linkem launches standalone 5G FWA service on 3.5 GHz band
Published 30 Sep 2021 14:43 CET | Italy
Italian wireless broadband operator Linkem has said it has launched the first commercial FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) service in ...

Tiscali agrees new 2021-24 business plan, targets 40% revenue growth
Published 20 Sep 2021 09:29 CET | Italy
Italian operator Tiscali said its board of directors approved the new 2021-2024 strategic plan aimed at boosting the company's ...

Tiscali's 'Smart 70 Top' plan available online for under EUR 7
Published 17 Sep 2021 14:41 CET | Italy
The Tiscali Mobile MVNO of Sardinia-based operator Tiscali has added its 'Smart 70 Top' plan for new users porting their number ...

Tiscali offering 100Mbps FWA service on Eolo network
Published 10 Sep 2021 10:40 CET | Italy
Italian operator Tiscali has further extended its Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) offer for residents living in underserved areas by ...

Italy's Linkem cuts FTTH offer to under EUR 20 for 6 months
Published 07 Sep 2021 09:59 CET | Italy
Italian wireless broadband operator Linkem has launched a promotion to encourage users to sign up to the inaugural fixed line ...

Tiscali launches 'smart home' convergent offer
Published 20 Jul 2021 10:31 CET | Italy
Sardinia-based operator Tiscali has joined forces with Enel X, the financial services business of utility giant Enel, to launch a ...

Tiscali launches new convergent plan with gigabit fibre
Published 05 Jul 2021 09:23 CET | Italy
Sardinia-based operator Tiscali has launched a new convergent offer throughout Italy dubbed 'Ultrainternet Fibra + Smart 100'. It ...

Italy to spend a quarter of EUR 200 bln EU funds on 'digital innovation'
Published 27 Apr 2021 10:11 CET | Italy
Italian prime minister Mario Draghi has presented details of a EUR 235 billion economic recovery plan to parliament, confirming ...

Linkem and Fastweb connect first 3 localities to 5G FWA service
Published 14 Dec 2020 09:31 CET | Italy
Italian wireless broadband operator Linkem and network partner Fastweb have officially launched their 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless ...

TIM and Tiscali ink FiberCop co-investment contracts
Published 23 Nov 2020 08:58 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) and Tiscali have announced the signing of executory contracts to co-invest in the FiberCop project following ...

Fastweb and Linkem sign deal to bring 5G FWA networks to 8 mln Italian homes
Published 23 Dec 2019 12:04 CET | Italy
Italian operators Fastweb and Linkem have announced a deal to deploy their respective '5G' Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) networks ...





Related Info

TIM to bring gigabit FTTH to more Marche localities
4 Jan | Italy | News
Three-quarters of Italy's fixed broadband lines deliver 30+ Mbps speed in Q3
30 Dec 2021 | Italy | News
TIM's FiberCop venture closes EUR 1.5 bln loan
27 Dec 2021 | Italy | News
Tiscali helps to plant 25,000 trees in Madagascar
23 Dec 2021 | Italy | News
Italy's Linkem and Radoff to market IoT air monitoring systems
17 Dec 2021 | Italy | News
Tiscali inks local authority digitalisation deal
16 Nov 2021 | Italy | News
Italy's Linkem offering 1Gbps '5G FWA' service for under EUR 20
19 Oct 2021 | Italy | News
Linkem unveils VR Bus 5G project
18 Oct 2021 | Italy | News
Tiscali customer base dips below 650,000 in H1
11 Oct 2021 | Italy | News
Italy's Linkem launches standalone 5G FWA service on 3.5 GHz band
30 Sep 2021 | Italy | News
Tiscali agrees new 2021-24 business plan, targets 40% revenue growth
20 Sep 2021 | Italy | News
Tiscali's 'Smart 70 Top' plan available online for under EUR 7
17 Sep 2021 | Italy | News
Tiscali offering 100Mbps FWA service on Eolo network
10 Sep 2021 | Italy | News
Italy's Linkem cuts FTTH offer to under EUR 20 for 6 months
7 Sep 2021 | Italy | News
Tiscali launches 'smart home' convergent offer
20 Jul 2021 | Italy | News
Tiscali launches new convergent plan with gigabit fibre
5 Jul 2021 | Italy | News
Italy to spend a quarter of EUR 200 bln EU funds on 'digital innovation'
27 Apr 2021 | Italy | News
Linkem and Fastweb connect first 3 localities to 5G FWA service
14 Dec 2020 | Italy | News
TIM and Tiscali ink FiberCop co-investment contracts
23 Nov 2020 | Italy | News
Fastweb and Linkem sign deal to bring 5G FWA networks to 8 mln Italian homes
23 Dec 2019 | Italy | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

05 Jan CES
11 Jan TD Synnex fiscal Q4
12 Jan Shaw Communications fiscal Q1
12 Jan OVHcloud fiscal Q1
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now